Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Market Capitalization Achieves $272,195.04

Datamine FLUX (FLUX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $272,195.04 and $11,752.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00049703 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,484.77 or 0.07579430 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,884.40 or 0.99799297 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00047591 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,172,846 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

