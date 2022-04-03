Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSP shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

MSP opened at $27.03 on Friday. Datto has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.10, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that Datto will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 13,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $353,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 5,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $145,611.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,414 shares of company stock valued at $4,711,326. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSP. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,653,000. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,493,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,686,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,104,000 after purchasing an additional 300,280 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 667.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 262,501 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

