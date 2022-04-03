Davidson Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.5% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $178.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $468.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.56 and its 200 day moving average is $166.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $180.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

