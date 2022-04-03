DE Burlo Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

DE Burlo Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Visa by 13.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.6% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Visa by 11.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa stock opened at $226.36 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.06 and its 200 day moving average is $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.