DE Burlo Group Inc. Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 156.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,700 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 2.3% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

