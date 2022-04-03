DEAPcoin (DEP) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $124.95 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 0% against the dollar.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,260,011,038 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

