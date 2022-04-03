DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.20

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $1,587.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010671 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008811 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,662,565 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.