Degenerator Price Reaches $32.63 on Exchanges (MEME)

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Degenerator coin can currently be purchased for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013614 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005566 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000727 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00024656 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.19 or 0.00718215 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

