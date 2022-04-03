DeltaChain (DELTA) Market Cap Tops $272,093.75

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.50 or 0.00302144 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004583 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000598 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.29 or 0.01411346 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

