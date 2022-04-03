Dentacoin (DCN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $296,176.00

Dentacoin (DCN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Dentacoin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Dentacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Dentacoin has a market cap of $7.11 million and $296,176.00 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00038202 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00108860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dentacoin Profile

DCN is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,283,485,741,241 coins and its circulating supply is 588,105,296,887 coins. Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dentacoin is www.dentacoin.com . The Reddit community for Dentacoin is /r/Dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dentacoin is the first Blockchain concept designed for the Global Dental Industry. The Dentacoin ERC20 token is configured to be used globally by all individuals. “

Buying and Selling Dentacoin

