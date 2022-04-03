DerivaDAO Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.81 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for about $2.95 or 0.00006349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $77.10 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00049691 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,492.35 or 0.07505411 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,560.20 or 1.00062629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00046831 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars.

