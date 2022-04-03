Dero 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $568,808.00 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.59 or 0.00024865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $143.54 million and approximately $568,808.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,612.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.79 or 0.07579111 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.84 or 0.00276406 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.33 or 0.00811645 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00100633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012901 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.68 or 0.00467008 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.58 or 0.00387415 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,384,769 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

