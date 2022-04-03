Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.24.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DBOEY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($191.87) to €171.20 ($188.13) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($192.31) to €180.00 ($197.80) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($164.84) to €156.00 ($171.43) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.
Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
