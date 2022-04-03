Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.24.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DBOEY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($191.87) to €171.20 ($188.13) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($192.31) to €180.00 ($197.80) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($164.84) to €156.00 ($171.43) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

