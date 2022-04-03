dForce (DF) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.25 Million

dForce (DF) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One dForce coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0988 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce has traded up 21.3% against the dollar. dForce has a total market capitalization of $40.97 million and approximately $15.25 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dForce Coin Profile

dForce is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 414,536,981 coins. The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

