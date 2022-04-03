DFSocial Gaming Hits Market Capitalization of $483,153.84 (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $483,153.84 and approximately $6,509.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00049630 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,484.54 or 0.07507831 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,399.08 or 0.99972119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00053858 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars.

