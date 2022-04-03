DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,327,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 513,709 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.68% of DHI Group worth $8,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DHI Group by 875.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 54,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in DHI Group by 245.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 51,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DHI Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.36. DHI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DHI Group, Inc is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. DHI’s brands, namely Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match, and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances.

