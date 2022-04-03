DIGG (DIGG) Price Tops $31,062.97 on Exchanges

DIGG (DIGG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, DIGG has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. DIGG has a market cap of $15.62 million and $22,106.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for $31,062.97 or 0.67011120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00049818 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.96 or 0.07515826 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,303.82 or 0.99889689 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00054337 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.