Digital Reserve Currency Price Tops $0.0007 (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a market cap of $659,064.37 and approximately $3,469.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00012782 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.12 or 0.00246141 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

