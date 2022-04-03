Digitalcoin (DGC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.00

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $162,149.25 and $8.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,612.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.79 or 0.07579111 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.84 or 0.00276406 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.33 or 0.00811645 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00100633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012901 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.68 or 0.00467008 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.58 or 0.00387415 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,652,118 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.