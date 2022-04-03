Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCBO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

DCBO stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. Docebo has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $92.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -124.17 and a beta of 2.36.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Docebo’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Docebo will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 51,209 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

