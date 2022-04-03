Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,781,000 after acquiring an additional 104,939 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Dollar General by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Dollar General by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $226.30 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $240.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.95.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

