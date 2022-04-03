Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.68. Donaldson reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on DCI. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

DCI stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

