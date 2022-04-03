Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,189 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 456,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 11.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 202,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 27.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 514.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 139,238 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 93.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $238.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 311.11%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.