DoYourTip (DYT) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

DoYourTip (DYT) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. DoYourTip has a total market capitalization of $163,596.01 and $9.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DoYourTip coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DoYourTip has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DoYourTip alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.76 or 0.00300699 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004585 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000600 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $656.67 or 0.01412867 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DoYourTip Profile

DoYourTip (DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DoYourTip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DoYourTip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.