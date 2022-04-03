DRIFE Tops 1-Day Volume of $135,682.00 (DRF)

DRIFE (DRF) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One DRIFE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DRIFE has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. DRIFE has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $135,682.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00038586 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00108705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DRIFE

DRIFE (DRF) is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 504,303,241 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

Buying and Selling DRIFE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DRIFE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DRIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

