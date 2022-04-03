DubaiCoin Price Hits $1.20 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00098164 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00018138 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005732 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001045 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

