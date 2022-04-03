Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.08 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00049907 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,563.86 or 0.07561520 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,234.31 or 1.00218097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00048120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00054577 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

