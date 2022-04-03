Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Trading 0% Higher This Week

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $3.26 million and $70,202.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00049893 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,501.83 or 0.07520073 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,572.02 or 1.00012097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00054878 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.