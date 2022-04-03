DXdao (DXD) Price Hits $648.03

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $648.03 or 0.01402200 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. DXdao has a total market cap of $31.96 million and $186,774.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.56 or 0.00304135 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004615 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About DXdao

DXD is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars.

