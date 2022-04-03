DXdao (DXD) Reaches Market Cap of $32.02 Million

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for approximately $649.28 or 0.01412205 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DXdao has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. DXdao has a market cap of $32.02 million and $216,080.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.12 or 0.00298248 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004593 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002894 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.