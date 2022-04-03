Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 1,915.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,960,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,443 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after purchasing an additional 851,935 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 935.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after buying an additional 831,761 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 1,432.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 782,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,547,000 after buying an additional 731,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,156,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,999,000 after buying an additional 718,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

Shares of DT stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 177.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average is $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $68,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

