Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Boosted by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 35,936.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,654,000 after purchasing an additional 618,826 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 23,049.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 597,675 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Eaton by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,526,000 after acquiring an additional 442,731 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,647.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,977,000 after buying an additional 416,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 481.2% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,437,000 after buying an additional 332,661 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,098,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,030. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.44.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

