Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.55.

ECVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECVT. CCMP Capital GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,830,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,543,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter valued at $41,807,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,839,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECVT opened at $11.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 0.82. Ecovyst has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

