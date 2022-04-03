Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.66.

EDNMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Edenred from €56.00 ($61.54) to €58.00 ($63.74) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Edenred from €51.50 ($56.59) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS EDNMY opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average of $24.21. Edenred has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA.

