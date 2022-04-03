Edgeware 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.94 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (EDG) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $37.72 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00038586 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00108705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

EDG is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,774,223,928 coins and its circulating supply is 6,051,388,810 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.