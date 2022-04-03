eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.52 Million

Brokerages forecast that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $22.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.10 million and the lowest is $21.95 million. eGain posted sales of $19.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year sales of $91.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.06 million to $91.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $108.33 million, with estimates ranging from $106.39 million to $110.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.92 million. eGain had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

EGAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $11.59 on Friday. eGain has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $365.02 million, a PE ratio of 128.79 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84.

In other eGain news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $244,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in eGain by 462.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

