Egretia Price Tops $0.0008 (EGT)

Egretia (EGT) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Egretia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Egretia has a market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $254,635.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Egretia has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Egretia Profile

Egretia (EGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

