Electroneum Price Tops $0.0068 on Top Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $121.18 million and $232,525.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 135.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 69.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,916,620,538 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.