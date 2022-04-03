Ellipsis (EPS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $153.17 Million

Ellipsis (EPS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Ellipsis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ellipsis has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Ellipsis has a market capitalization of $153.17 million and $22.04 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00038211 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00108797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ellipsis

Ellipsis (EPS) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 723,701,572 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellipsis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellipsis using one of the exchanges listed above.

