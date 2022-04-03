Elrond 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $118.40 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for about $194.97 or 0.00417731 BTC on exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $4.24 billion and $118.40 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.38 or 0.00208639 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001030 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00034839 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00056951 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009799 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,741,283 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

