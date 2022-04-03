ELTCOIN 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10,165.00 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, ELTCOIN has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One ELTCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ELTCOIN has a market capitalization of $40,868.22 and $10,165.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00038745 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00108612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

