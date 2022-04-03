Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. Endeavour Silver reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endeavour Silver.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXK. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

NYSE EXK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.82. 2,401,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,651,010. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $867.09 million, a PE ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 364.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,656 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 40,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 19,215 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 0.8% during the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 783.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,587 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 55,505 shares during the last quarter. 24.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

