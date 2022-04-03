Energi (NRG) Trading Up 16% This Week

Energi (NRG) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001804 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $43.23 million and approximately $569,699.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.25 or 0.00211106 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001043 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00034928 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.57 or 0.00418066 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00056019 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009580 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 51,483,590 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

