Enigma (ENG) Price Up 17.8% This Week

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $486,914.59 and approximately $255,197.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00013866 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005603 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000734 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00024482 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.29 or 0.00715363 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

