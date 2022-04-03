Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ENSC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 436,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,810. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. Ensysce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $17.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ensysce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ensysce Biosciences by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 45,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ensysce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

