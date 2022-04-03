Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.08 Million

Brokerages expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $34.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.45 million. Enthusiast Gaming posted sales of $23.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full year sales of $167.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $157.58 million to $174.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $224.18 million, with estimates ranging from $218.91 million to $229.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enthusiast Gaming.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.87 million and a P/E ratio of -7.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

