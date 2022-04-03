Epic Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.29 Million (EPIC)

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Epic Cash has a total market cap of $38.29 million and approximately $29,665.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Epic Cash coin can now be purchased for $2.73 or 0.00005900 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00038745 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00108612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Epic Cash

EPIC is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 13,999,264 coins. Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Epic Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Epic Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

