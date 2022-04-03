Equal Price Down 24.5% Over Last Week (EQL)

Equal (EQL) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Equal coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Equal has a market capitalization of $348,843.11 and approximately $1,990.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Equal has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00038437 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00108511 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

Equal is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

