Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $216.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinor ASA from 241.00 to 314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, SEB Equities raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 370.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $37.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.70%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

