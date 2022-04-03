Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.19.

NYSE EPRT opened at $25.88 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $32.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,542,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,360,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,656,000 after buying an additional 1,775,447 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 53.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,640,000 after buying an additional 1,669,611 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,217,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4,314.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,053,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,993 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

